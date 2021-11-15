Credit Suisse Group Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $40.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 731,483 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $121,661,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.