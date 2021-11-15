Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 318.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,970 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Outset Medical worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 71.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM opened at $50.86 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,189. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.