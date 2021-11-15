California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,389 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 203.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.