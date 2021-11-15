First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,845 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $247.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $192.54 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.