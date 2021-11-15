First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

