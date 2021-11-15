First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 26,731 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Gentherm worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $87.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

