Head-To-Head Review: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86% People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.90 -$3.90 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.42 $219.60 million $1.53 12.07

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

