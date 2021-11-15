Reviewing TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TAAT Global Alternatives and 180 Degree Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,356.50% -195.44% -167.90% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and 180 Degree Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $130,000.00 2,013.13 -$8.31 million N/A N/A 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

180 Degree Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

180 Degree Capital beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements. It makes Co-Investments and takes board sit.

