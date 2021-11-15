Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek Sells 621 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $23,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WWW opened at $34.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

