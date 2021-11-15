Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $123.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $98.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $450.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $506.98 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $515.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Rambus stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Rambus has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

