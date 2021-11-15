Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $160.50 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

