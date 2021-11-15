Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,657 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

