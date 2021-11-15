Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 40,366 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chevron were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Chevron by 6.1% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,182,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,936,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Chevron stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

