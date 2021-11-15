Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 14,653 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00.
Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.20. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
