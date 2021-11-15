Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 14,653 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $1,254,150.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.20. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

