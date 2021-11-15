Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,810 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $31,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

LPG opened at $12.96 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $520.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

