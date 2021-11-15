Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

