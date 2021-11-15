Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 87.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 39.56 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

