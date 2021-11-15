Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 47.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 222,121 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.43 on Monday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $163.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 80.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

