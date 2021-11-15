Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exicure by 53.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 84,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exicure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 79,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Exicure by 43.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Exicure during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Exicure by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74. Exicure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

