Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,192 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,192 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,965. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

