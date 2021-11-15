CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,102 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

