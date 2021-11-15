Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 81.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,867,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.04. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

