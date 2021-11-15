Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 501,547 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 501,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $13,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $33,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $28,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.