Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 501,547 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 501,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $13,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $33,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $28,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.