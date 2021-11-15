Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.