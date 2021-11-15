Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 26,754 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

