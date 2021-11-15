Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Scholar Rock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.12. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

