Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global by 190.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the period.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

