Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Viking Therapeutics worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

