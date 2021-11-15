Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,335 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $979.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.