Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Quantum worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QMCO opened at $6.55 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $388.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

