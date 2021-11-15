13,047 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth $30,802,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 428.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 765,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after buying an additional 620,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,070,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 535,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.