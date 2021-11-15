AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 93.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Domtar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domtar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

