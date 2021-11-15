AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 96,848 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 407,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

