Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

