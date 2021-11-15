Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $174,679.12 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $128,090.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $160.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

