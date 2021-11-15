Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Christine R. Vlahcevic Sells 2,989 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
