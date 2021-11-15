Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Christine R. Vlahcevic Sells 2,989 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.