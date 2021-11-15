iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 103.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after buying an additional 826,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 184.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

