Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $44,979.84 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZBRA stock opened at $591.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.06 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

