$138.53 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to announce $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $162.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $589.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $733.53 million, with estimates ranging from $695.90 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olaplex.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $26.94 on Monday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

