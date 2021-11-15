Geoffrey Nicholson Sells 4,400 Shares of FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Geoffrey Nicholson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.22 ($5.16), for a total value of A$31,768.00 ($22,691.43).

Geoffrey Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FFI alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Geoffrey Nicholson sold 808 shares of FFI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.13 ($5.09), for a total value of A$5,761.85 ($4,115.61).

On Friday, October 22nd, Geoffrey Nicholson sold 47,174 shares of FFI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.00 ($5.00), for a total value of A$330,218.00 ($235,870.00).

On Thursday, October 14th, Geoffrey Nicholson sold 30,724 shares of FFI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.02 ($5.01), for a total value of A$215,590.31 ($153,993.08).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from FFI’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. FFI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.