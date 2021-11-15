Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 26,575 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.96% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $196.01 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $141.10 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77.

