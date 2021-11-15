Bank of America Corp DE Sells 81,302 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $29,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.30 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

