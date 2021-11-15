Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Viveon Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

VHAQ stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

