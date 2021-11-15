Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells $67,650.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 185,043 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.