Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after buying an additional 1,131,383 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLN. Barclays reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

