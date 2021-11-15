Alfred J. Novak Sells 644 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $90.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

