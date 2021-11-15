Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $98.80 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

