Morgan Stanley Purchases 621,791 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.