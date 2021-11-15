Bank of America Corp DE Has $31.14 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $31,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after buying an additional 62,614 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $93.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

