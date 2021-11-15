Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $217.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average is $203.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.